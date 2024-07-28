Photo: Margot Robbie rebranding herself amid pregnancy: Source

Margot Robbie is going to be a mother soon, but her pregnancy is not stopping her from making

Spilling the beans on Margot’s professional engagements, a source shared with Life & Style, “This is going to be a working pregnancy.”

They also explained, “That means Margot is going to continue to shoot, act in other projects and come into the office as much as possible.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerly announced that they are expecting their first child after 8 years of marriage earlier this month.

“It’s a lot of plates to have to spin at the same time but Margot, especially over the last five years, has made multitasking into her personal brand,” the source added.

The insider went on to mention, “She’s always had a million things going on even before Barbie put her entire lifestyle under the microscope like never before.”

“The good news is, nobody who works with Margot doesn’t think she’s going to be able to handle motherhood with the same unflappable ‘can-do,’ positive energy that she brings to everything,” they remarked before starting a new topic.