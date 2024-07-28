 
Paul Mescal's dark side laid bare ahead of Paul McCartney flick

Pual Mescal is reportedly playing the role of Paul McCartney in upcoming biopic

July 28, 2024

Photo: Paul Mescal's dark side laid bare ahead of Paul McCartney flick

Pual Mescal reportedly has a lesser-known side to his charming personality.

And as per a new report of Life & Style, this side of the acting sensation can cost him a fortune if not dealt with correctly.

Spilling the beans on the 28-year-old’s past, an insider shared with the outlet, “When you see this guy acting you can just tell that he’s been through some serious stuff.”

They went on to mention, “And he’s somehow able to put that all up there on screen.”

“I’m not saying Paul needs to sand down his rough edges because those rough edges are partly what got him here in the first place,” the source also claimed.

“We need more actors like that in Hollywood!” they declared.

However, the shadow of Paul's dark past may cause him to lose shine in Hollywood.  

“Paul needs to realize that he’s part of a much bigger machine now and any bad behavior off camera can have massive and cascading repercussions on dozens if not hundreds of careers tied to his latest film,” the source also revealed. 

Conclusively, they explained, “especially with Gladiator II coming up and the persistent rumor that Paul is being scouted to anchor the upcoming Beatles biopic in the role of Paul McCartney.”

