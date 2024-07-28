Tom Cruise displays high spirits with Mission Impossible tune at Olympics

Tom Cruise might have just gotten the spotlight at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As the 62-year-old actor made his appearance at the Bercy Arena in Paris to watch Simone Biles and the US women’s gymnastics team compete, he drew attention to himself as fans recognized him and asked for selfies, as per PEOPLE.

The Mission: Impossible star was also spotted in high spirits when the arena played the theme song of the aforementioned franchise. Cruise’s smiling face was displayed on the jumbotron while a few seconds of the track played.

Cruise has been in Paris for a few days of the 2024 Olympics as he made his first appearance at the event on the opening ceremony held along the Seine River on July 26.

Tom Cruise was one of the many celebrities that came to marvel at the artistic gymnastics' qualifying round on Sunday. This included Ariana Grande, Anna Wintour and Nick Jonas, who were in attendance alongside the actor.

Apart from the Olympics, the Top Gun actor attended Bruce Springsteen’s concert that was held in London’s iconic Wembley Stadium earlier this week.