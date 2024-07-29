 
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez feel 'unsafe' at splashy mansion

July 29, 2024

In 2023, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez bought a lavish mansion in Beverly Hills. But, now reports say they felt "unsafe" at there because it was too big.

The property is estimated at 38,000 square feet and includes 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

Well-placed sources told Daily Mail the duo after living there for some time did not get the vibe of a home from the mansion.

“Jennifer and Ben decided to sell their house because neither one of them nor their kids felt like this place was home,” the insider revealed.

"It was too big, and the openness made them feel unsafe at times, and although they have around-the-clock security, something just didn’t feel right.”

Regarding the views of the owners, a source dished the Argo star was the most negative compared to The Mother actress toward the home.

Meanwhile, the question of the mansion was put to an end during the rocky relationship between the pair.

“The amount of money it costs just in utilities for that home was astronomical," the tipster tattled.

