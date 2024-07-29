The faces of Miss Universe Pakistan: Erica Robin and Noor Xarmina

Pakistan's contestant at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant Noor Zarmina and first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan Erica Robin. — Reporter

Last year, Pakistan witnessed a groundbreaking moment when Erica Robin was crowned as the country's first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan.

The news created a buzz on social media, sparking diverse reactions and raising eyebrows at the bold move.

Erica, who belongs to Karachi's vibrant Christian community, made history by representing Pakistan on a global stage, breaking stereotypes and opening doors for those aspiring to rise beyond societal norms.

In a stunning display of cultural pride, Erica chose to wear a burkini instead of traditional western pageant attire, capturing the hearts of the nation. Her decision not only highlighted Pakistan's rich cultural heritage but also challenged conventional beauty standards.

Erica Robin — Instagram/ericarobin_official

Reflecting on her choice, Erica shared: "I was born and raised here; Pakistan is my hometown, my country. I know my culture very well, and I chose attire that I felt was appropriate for our society. As a Christian, I respect the moral values my country holds. This is a year of acceptance, and it's heartening to see people gradually understanding and celebrating Noor's achievements."

This year, the spotlight turns to Noor Zarmina, who is all set to represent Pakistan at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Mexico this October.

In an exclusive conversation with Geo Digital, both Erica and Noor shared their experiences and aspirations.

"Doing anything for the first time is never easy.

"Last year, the environment was challenging, and I faced backlash and criticism from some groups. However, there were also many who supported me throughout the journey, excited by the fact that I was representing Pakistan globally for the very first time," Erica reflected.

From Islamabad to the world stage: Noor's journey

Noor Zarmina, 29, from Islamabad, emerged as one of the top 10 finalists and was recently crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024.

With a background in business and biology, Noor recently returned to Pakistan with a mission to bring positive change, with some acting plans.

Noor Xarmina — Instagram/noorxarmina

"I was very nervous and terrified, especially after what happened last year," Noor confessed.

"But what Erica did was truly courageous. She wore the sophisticated burkini and walked with confidence, representing Pakistan with grace. I feel fortunate to have her as a mentor; she's taught me so much about many things and has been incredibly supportive. I didn't hesitate to call her at 2 AM whenever I needed guidance because she welcomed my questions and concerns," she said.

Changing perceptions: What Miss Universe is really about?

"The show we all watch on television is for entertainment, but the actual task begins behind the camera," Erica explained.

"It's about advocacy, building an educational environment, being an ambassador of peace, and how you can bring change and break stereotypes. Miss Universe is about giving voices to women. It's not just about looks and beauty, but how proudly you carry your culture and stay connected to your roots," she shared.

The removal of the age limit for Miss Universe this year is a significant change, opening the doors for many more women.

Passing on the crown: A moment of grace and hope

Reflecting on the moment she passed on the crown to Noor, Erica expressed her feelings with grace.

"It was an iconic moment when I passed on the crown to Noor. I was mentally prepared for it, understanding that this is the purpose of the journey — to celebrate and uplift each other. I was happy to pass it on to someone so deserving, with the hope that Noor will make Pakistan proud once again," she said.

The bond between Erica and Noor has grown strong despite sharing the limelight as the former fondly recalled their first meeting.

— Instagram/missuniversepakistan

"I saw Noor during one of our shoots. She was extremely confident, and the spark in her eyes and the grace she carried made me ask if she was going to apply for the upcoming Miss Universe competition. She seemed unaware, so I encouraged her to apply. And here we are, sitting next to each other and celebrating her success," Erica said.

Noor smiled as she added: "I look up to Erica whenever I need advice. It's great to have someone who can guide you through the do's and don'ts of this journey."

Desi at heart: embracing cultural roots

Noor, who grew up in a traditional Pakistani family, proudly embraces her cultural roots despite traveling to several countries.

"We mostly speak Urdu at home, but lately, I've been out of touch. Some of my friends are surprised when they see me dancing to Punjabi songs and ask how I know all the 80s tracks. Well, come on! I'm a desi girl at heart."

Noor Xarmina — Instagram/missuniversepakistan

Both Erica and Noor share a deep love for Pakistani music and cuisine.

"The Pakistani music industry is booming worldwide; we're truly the best," Erica said enthusiastically. "I love listening to Pakistani artists like Ali Sethi, and of course, I love biryani," Noor said.

"I have a childhood nostalgia for Ali Zafar's music; I love his voice. And when it comes to food, while I enjoy biryani, I'm currently craving nihari because I've had enough biryani during the shoots!" Noor added with a laugh.

As the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan after 73 years, Erica understands the immense responsibility that comes with the crown. She has encouraged Pakistani women to participate in the competition without hesitation and urged the nation to support Noor as she heads to the finals in Mexico.

She hopes that their journeys will help change perceptions about beauty pageants in Pakistan, showcasing them as platforms for cultural representation and empowerment.