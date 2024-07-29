Hayley Mills reminisces over her 1961 classic, 'The Parent Trap'

Hayley Mills shared her experience of watching the remake of her classic The Parent Trap.



The British actress played the role of long-lost twin sisters Sharon McKendrick and Susan Evers.

In the 1998 remake of the movie, the characters of twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James were played by Lindsay Lohan.

The 78-year-old British actress in an exclusive talk told People magazine at the Trap premiere in New York City that watching Lohan’s version of the film "was a very, very odd experience.”

"I felt like this déjà vu thing going on. I thought she was very, very good. The split screens were so brilliant," she said.

Mills went on to say, "It's really strange because so much of the dialogue is the same. They changed the story a little bit. But I did think she was very good."

"I didn't ever expect to ever get a part like this," Mills said, adding, "When it happened, I thought they'd made a mistake."

She further said that working with director M. Night Shyamalan "was just a gift, an absolute gift."

Mills continued, "I think it's very, very exciting. I think it's a thriller. Night is particular — he’s extraordinary how he makes films that are often psychologically terrifying because he is one of the most charming, funny people I've met and on the set that we had more laughs than any movie I can remember."

For those unversed Trap will hit the theaters on Friday August 2.