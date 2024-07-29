King Charles ‘incredibly frustrated' Sussex kids are on FaceTime

King Charles is secretly longing for Prince Harry amid Royal rift.



His Majesty, who is getting treatment for cancer, has become frustrated due to distance from his younger son and his two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking to Dynasty podcast, Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals: "It is my understanding that there is no contact between Harry and his brother, and that there is some contact between Charles and Harry.

“Charles misses his son, and he misses seeing his grandchildren grow up. And I think he’s becoming increasingly frustrated that he’s watched Archie and Lilibet grow up on FaceTime.”

Speaking about the possibility of Harry’s return to the UK, she noted: "I don’t [think they’ll ever return to the royal fold]. I think the best we can hope for is some sort of reconciliation between Harry and his father.

