Niall Horan teases reunion plan with One Direction bandmates amid tour

Niall Horan gets candid on maintaining friendship with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan gave a glimpse into his lasting friendship with the One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, as well as Liam Payne before the singer passed away.

The 32-year-old Irish musician was asked whether a One Direction reunion would be ever possible, to which he did not give a definitive answer, applauding his former bandmates' solo success.

The This Town hitmaker, however, shared that he has been making an effort to attend his bandmates' solo shows, all of whom are on tour at the same time.

“I actually saw Louis recently, and I’ll definitely try to catch one of Harry’s shows somewhere. And if any of the boys text me and ask me to come to one of their shows, of course I’ll say yes. We’ll see if that ends up happening," Horan said in a new interview.

The Slow Hands singer continued, "I don’t always keep up with exactly what everyone is doing either. But the fact that we’ve all built successful solo careers really shows, in my opinion, just how strong our fanbase was from the very beginning. And I think it’s great to see that we’ve all found our own style and developed as artists and as people.”

Horan's sweet sentiments sparked an emotional reaction among the Directioners, who wrote on X, "I love my little Irish sweetheart , niall is amazing and I got to see him live too."

More echoed, "You are so sweet Niall, so thoughtful," and "Niall you are amazing."