Stray Kids makes history as band achieves new milestone

Stray Kids made history as the first K-pop group ever to secure leading spot on the Billboard 200 chart, marking it the band's fifth consecutive chart-topper.



The band’s new album, ATE, which was released earlier this month on July 19, debuted at number one spot, according to Billboard.

The boy-band previously debuted atop the chart with MAXIDENT (2022,) ODDINARY (2022), 5-STAR (2023) and ROCK-STAR (2023).

Stray Kids is the first band to have its five albums feature at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 since Alicia Keys.



Moreover, ATE soared atop music charts with the largest weekly sales in the U.S, selling 232,000 equivalent album units.

The album has total seven songs, including MOUNTAINS, JJAM, I Like It, Runners, Twilight, Stray Kids, and Chk Chk Boom (Festival ver.).



Moreover, the boy-band recently made headlines after released music video of their single song Chk Chk Boom, which featured Deadpool & Wolverine actors, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The boy-band consists of eight-members including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.