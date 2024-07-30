Lady Gaga 'very happy' after saying 'yes' to Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga is reportedly “very happy” after saying “yes” to Michael Polansky.

An insider spilled to The Sun that the pop star, who is currently in Paris to watch the Olympic Games with Michael, is “on cloud nine” after getting engaged to the love of her life.

"It sounds cheesy to say she is happier than ever, but she really is,” the source revealed.

A tipster continued, "She was in a dark space before she met him but he has been a steady, reliable and loving presence in her life, something she hasn’t had for a long time.”

Sharing the details about Lady’s fiancé, the source revealed, "He isn’t in showbiz and isn’t fussed about all the glitz and glamour and that’s been monumental for Stefani,” the confidant added.

The Bad Romance songstress announced her engagement to Michael at the Paris Olympics 2024.

For those unversed, the 38-year-old musician took center stage at the Olympics opening ceremony, singing Mon Truc En Plumes along the Seine River.