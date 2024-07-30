Eminem sets to visit Saudi Arabia for rocking performance

Eminem has been confirmed for the MDLBEAST's Soundstorm first line-up as the event is billed as the Middle East's biggest music festival in Saudi Arabia.



The Lose Yourself rapper's appearance will mark his debut in the Gulf country as the show will take place from December 12 to 14.

Apart from him, other top performers are also roped in to hit the stage including Thirty Seconds to Mars, Muse, Richie Hawtin, and DJ Marco Carola.

Besides this event, another festival in the UK, Glastonbury was said to court the Grammy winner to lead the 2025 edition after they faced their "worst festival" last year where Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA failed to entertain 210,000 attendees, according to MailOnline.

"While many are putting a brave face on the fact that the festival wasn't exactly a success this year, they are already preparing for a bigger and better line-up next year," an insider knowledgeable about the mishaps at the festival told the outlet.

Back to the Soundstorm, the previous year's event saw over 500,000 fans attending the show.

Multiple performers took part at the festival including David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, 50 Cent, Will Smith, and Chris Brown among others.