Kourtney Kardashian kids' family outing with dad Scott Disick earns praise

Scott Disick recently shared sweet family moments with his three kids whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.



Taking to Instagram on Monday, Scott posted a photo showing Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, enjoying a fun car ride together.

In the photo, Penelope flashes peace sign, while Reign grins from the back seat. Mason's face isn't visible as he sits besides his younger brother.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick co-parent their three kids

Fans and followers flooded the comments section praising Scott for his parenting.

One wrote, "The best dad to the kardashian kids. Jewish dads are the best !!!!"

Another added, "You're a good fun dad. I can just feel it and see it and know it."

"This is the cutest picture I love your son with his glasses he looks like the cool kid on the Block and little Penelope is growing up, it's having fun with Dad day! They like rolling around in those cool cars as dad's!" the third comment read.

Though Scott and Kourtney are not together, the duo co-parent their kids. They often share glimpses of their life with kids on social media.

