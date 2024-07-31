 
Geo News

'Deadpool & Wolverine' eying for new box office record?

'Deadpool & Wolverine' starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman smashed numerous records at the time of release

By
Web Desk
|

July 31, 2024

'Deadpool & Wolverine' eying for new box office record?

Deadpool & Wolverine has been breaking box office records since it was released.

The super-hero film, which hit the theaters on July 26, 2024, is doing well as an R-rated movie globally.

As per the date compiled by Deadline, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer earned an estimated $260.5 million on July 29, 2024.

The film, overall, has surpassed the 500 million mark, setting records after a groundbreaking opening weekend. 

Deadpool 3 collected $496.3 million by Monday and crossed half a billion with Tuesday's earnings.

The top 10 offshore markets of the Shawn Levy-directed threequel are China, UK, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, India, Germany, France, South Korea and Italy, as per the publication.

The R-rated film, after its record-breaking opening weekend, has been produced under the umbrella of Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner.

The film features Reynolds as Deadpool and Jackman as Wolverine, respectively.

Apart from the duo, the film also stars Emma Corrin, Aaron Stanford, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfadyen and Morena Baccarin in supporting roles.

Prince William's Earthshot Prize makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton's cancer treatment
Prince William's Earthshot Prize makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton's cancer treatment
'Bachelor' alum Hailey Merkt breathes her last at 31
'Bachelor' alum Hailey Merkt breathes her last at 31
Eminem gets edgy as he bids farewell to his slim shady persona
Eminem gets edgy as he bids farewell to his slim shady persona
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, beau Antonia Roumelioti pack on PDA on Italy trip
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, beau Antonia Roumelioti pack on PDA on Italy trip
Meghan Markle gets stunning advice related to Kate Middleton amid Harry's fear video
Meghan Markle gets stunning advice related to Kate Middleton amid Harry's fear
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry instill new fear in Kate Middleton amid cancer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry instill new fear in Kate Middleton amid cancer
Sandringham Estate makes major announcement after King Charles visit video
Sandringham Estate makes major announcement after King Charles visit
Meghan Markle's engagement interviewer breaks silence on bizarre claims
Meghan Markle's engagement interviewer breaks silence on bizarre claims