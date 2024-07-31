'Deadpool & Wolverine' eying for new box office record?

Deadpool & Wolverine has been breaking box office records since it was released.



The super-hero film, which hit the theaters on July 26, 2024, is doing well as an R-rated movie globally.

As per the date compiled by Deadline, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer earned an estimated $260.5 million on July 29, 2024.

The film, overall, has surpassed the 500 million mark, setting records after a groundbreaking opening weekend.

Deadpool 3 collected $496.3 million by Monday and crossed half a billion with Tuesday's earnings.

The top 10 offshore markets of the Shawn Levy-directed threequel are China, UK, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, India, Germany, France, South Korea and Italy, as per the publication.

The R-rated film, after its record-breaking opening weekend, has been produced under the umbrella of Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner.

The film features Reynolds as Deadpool and Jackman as Wolverine, respectively.

Apart from the duo, the film also stars Emma Corrin, Aaron Stanford, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfadyen and Morena Baccarin in supporting roles.