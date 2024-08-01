Zooey Deschanel shares her son Charlie’s rare obsession

Zooey Deschanel revealed that her son Charlie is a big fan of dinosaurs.



In a recent interview with Live with Kelly & Mark on Wednesday, the 31-year-old actress shared that she has been traveling with her family this summer.

Deschanel shared some insights on how she kept her kids entertained while they were in England and France.

The show cohost Kelly Ripa asked Deschanel, "Are you able to take them to cultural things? I know when we took our kids to churches and they were like, ‘Another church?' "

"Yeah! There’s a limit, for sure. It’s knowing the limit, you know. My son loves dinosaurs so the Natural History Museum is great," she responded.

Deschanel went on to say, "It’s funny because we went to the Natural History Museum in London and he was like in his element. And then Jonathan [Scott] and my daughter came and met us there and Charlie was like, ‘I’m going to show you again’.”

"He went through again. And I was like, ‘I’m good.’ He took Jonathan and Elsie through because I was like, ‘I need a dinosaur break.’” she added.

For those unversed, including Charlie Deschanel is also a mother of a 9-year-old daughter Elsie Otter whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.