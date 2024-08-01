 
Justin Baldoni makes heartfelt confession about ‘Jane The Virgin' show

Justin Baldoni starred as Rafael in 'Jane The Virgin' show

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Justin Baldoni has penned a heartfelt note about Jane The Virgin, his famous satirical sitcom.

The actor, who rose to fame through the series, took to Instagram and shared how he still cannot get over the fact that it already has been five years since he finished filming it.

The It Ends With Us star posted a series of pictures and wrote, “I’m still blown away by all the love and support we continue to receive.”

“It always brings me joy to hear how much this show has meant to so many,” he added.

“Thank you to everyone who made this show a part of their lives.”

“And to my TV family who will always be family to me…I love you all...but I’ve been thinking…what if Sin Rostro isn’t really dead after all?”

The telenovela series, which were launched 10 years ago in 2014, ended after 5 seasons, winning several awards including one Golden Globe.

The show tells the story of Jane Villanueva, a young woman whose life is turned upside down when she’s accidentally artificially inseminated.

