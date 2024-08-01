Lottie Tomlinson opens up about her mother and sister's death

Lottie Tomlinson opens up about mother and sister's death

Lottie Tomlinson opens up about dealing with grief after the deaths of her mother and younger sister, all within three years.



The 25-year-old influencer lost her mother, Johannah in 2016 to leukemia at the age of 43 while Lottie was just 18 years old before her accidental drug overdose.

While appearing on Lorraine, Lottie began at length by explaining how she went into the “survival and instinct mode” and stepped into a “maternal” role for her younger siblings.

As per Daily Mail, after three years the makeup artist suffered the loss of her little sister Félicité due to an overdose in 2019 and admitted that she “never expected” that it could get any worse after losing her mother.

In regards to the title of her book, Lucky Girl, she explained to Christine Lampard that it stems from her mother Johannah as she stated, “I think it’s just always been the way that she was able to feel grateful for what she’s got when she was really ill. And I think that’s always stuck with me and it’s such a powerful trait to carry through life.”

According to the publication, Lottie added that it’s been a massive way that she has been able to cope with a lot of her grief by trying to "change really negative, sad things that have happened into positive."

Furthermore, she also claimed that she had taken over some maternal responsibilities in her family after her mother's death "because she needed to be there for younger siblings."

It is pertinent to mention that she recently announced her second pregnancy with her fiancé Lewis Burton last month after they welcomed their son Lucky in August 2022.