Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena

Photo: Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over Jon Cena

Sam Asghari recently spilled the beans on his experience with John Cena.

Recently, the acting sensation sat down for a confessional with Us Weekly to promote his upcoming movie, Jackpot! slated to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

During the same chat, Sam declared, “And John Cena, I’ve always been super impressed with the crossover from WWE to on screen acting. And I never knew how much of a professional he was. It was just such a fun experience to be part of this cast.”

Sharing his experience with actor-turned-wrestler, the former husband of Britney Spears told the outlet, “We really just talked about acting [as well as] cars, watches and food.”

They went on to add, “It’s a really cool experience to get to know someone like that,” pointing out, “and he’s a super humble person.”

He continued to heap praise for the new actor and disclosed that he was “very surprised” by seeing how “intellectual” and “smart” the 47-year-old was as a person.

“He speaks multiple different languages,” Sam also revealed and stated that he connected with John on a “personal level.”

He also mentioned another relatability with John and stated, “I’m Persian, and my background is Iranian, and he’s married to an Iranian woman.”

Concluding, the “So we talked a lot about Persian food, and how good it is and how hard it is to keep in shape when you live in a household that cooks Persian foods.”