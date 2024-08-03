Sana Javed enjoys scenic views of Switzerland with husband Shoaib Malik

Actress Sana Javed poses with her husband and veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik in Switzerland. — Instagram/@sanajaved.official

Famous actress Sana Javed and her husband, veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik, seem to be enjoying their time together as they soak up the beauty of Switzerland.

Javed, 31, treated her fans to some sweet snaps of herself with Malik, 42, on social media as the celebrity couple make the most of the cricketer's time off after his appearance in the World League of Champions 2024.

The "Khaani" actress made a joint post with her husband on Instagram, featuring snaps of the couple posing together with scenic mountains of Switzerland, covered in green, visible in the background.

However, it is not known which city the couple was in for their vacation.

She kept the caption of post pretty simple with a heart emoticon.

The post comes weeks after Malik played as a team member of Pakistan Champions in the United Kingdom, alongside veteran Pakistani cricketers, some of whom were his former teammates.



However, Malik and his teammates were left devastated after they lost the league's final to archrival India as they successfully chased the 157-run target in the last over to win the maiden edition of the tournament.

Despite the loss, Javed supported her husband througout the league and was seen at matches, cheering him on.

The couple surprised the world as they announced their marriage earlier this year in January.

"Alhamdulillah. And We created you in pairs," wrote Malik on his Instagram account at the time.

Soon after the announcement, Javed changed her Instagram bio to "Sana Shoaib Malik".