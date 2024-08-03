Robert Pattinson to quit Hollywood after welcoming daughter with Suki Waterhouse?

Robert Pattinson is reportedly planning to settle in East Asia with fiancé Suki Waterhouse and their daughter.



The source spilt to Life & Style that the actor is planning something huge for both personal and professional life ahead of his upcoming film Mickey 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that the sci-fi adventure movie has been helmed by South Korean filmmaker, Bong Joon-ho, who landed an Academy Award for directing Parasite.

“Rob went into Mickey 17 with a very positive attitude around the idea of working with a Korean director," the insider said.



"He is also excited about the Korean crew crafting a movie that could be as big a hit in the Far East as it is in the U.S."

The source mentioned how the 38-year-old actor has been appreciated for his huge role in upcoming film by the Hollywood industry.

“Rob has landed on Korea as a place that could become a second home for him, Suki and their new family," they added.

As per the insider, the big test is going to come in January 2025, when the actor will actually visit Korea to promote the film.

“He has fans in Asia, but this is the first Asian-generated project he’s ever done," they revealed.

For the unversed, the upcoming sci-fi film, based on the hit novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, is a joint American-Korean production and is slated to release in January 2025.

Despite eyeing the Korean film industry, the actor is set to work in some mega-projects in Hollywood, including the remake of Possession and The Batman: Part II.