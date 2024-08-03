Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success

Ryan Reynolds expressed his gratitude for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' success

Ryan Reynolds expressed his gratitude as he reflected on the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

On Sunday, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a series of nostalgic photos from the Deadpool franchise.

In the caption, the actor reflected on nearly a decade of bringing the beloved antihero to life and expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans.

He wrote, "Nearly a decade of getting to do this. 10 years ago, we would have gleefully taken these BONKERS 2nd weekend numbers as our opening weekend."

"The way #DeadpoolAndWolverine has captured the moment is hard to process. Feels a bit like it’s happening to someone else," he continued.

Adding, "Either way, making these movies has been more fun than anyone has a right to have. I can’t help but skip down memory lane a bit."

The actor extended his heartfelt thanks to key contributors, including longtime co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, director Tim Miller, and David Leitch.

He also shared special thanks were given to his "creative, spiritual (and damn near literal) brothers," Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman.

The actor expressed his appreciation to fans who watched the film multiple times, embraced new characters, and revisited familiar faces from the past.

Concluding his message, Reynolds wrote, "What a damn thrill this has been."