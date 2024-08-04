Meghan Markle birthday has made Royal scratch their heads?

Meghan Markle is set to spend another of her birthdays this year without an official wish from the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is turning 43 this week, will not reieve birthday greetings from the estranged in-laws just like in 2023.

Speaking about why it would be inappropriate and insincere on part of the Royal Family to wish Meghan, expert Dr Tessa Dunlop says: "I just think that they probably felt it looked a bit fake, given the whole world knows they're not really speaking much. It would have looked disingenuous and insincere."

She told OK! that the Family would also struggle with what picture to post of Meghan if they were ti wish the her on Sunday.

This comes as the Duchess was spotted talking about the protection of her children in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

She acknowledged: "Our kids are young, they are three and five, they’re amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them. And so as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”