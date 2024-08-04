Selling Sunset's Heather & Tarek El Moussa drop snaps from Caribbean trip

TV personalities and 'it couple' Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are in the 'Caribbean state of mind.'

The Selling Sunset stars Heather, 36, and Tarek, 42, recently treated their fans to behind-the-scenes from their family trip in the Caribbean.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint post featuring photos of their beach vacation with their son Tristan, 1.5, Heather's parents, and Tarek's other kids, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

In one photo, Heather posed in a red bikini and white cover-up, sun visor, and black sunglasses at their Caribbean resort.



Another picture was of baby Tristan playing with his toys on the beach, while a different one featured Heather, Tristan, and her mom, Teresa, spending time at the shore.

Tarek, Brayden, and Heather's parents were also seen standing in the shallow waters in another picture. One of the images displayed a brightly-colored mimosa.

The couple also included an adorable video of Heather and Tarek dancing with their toddler to music playing in the background at a restaurant, bouncing him up and down while holding his hands.

"Caribbean state of mind: activated," the couple captioned the post with a string of tropical emojis, tagging their resort, Aurora Anguilla, located in Rendezvous Bay.

Heather and Tarek tied the knot on October 23 in 2021, and have since starred in many HGTV projects together, including Flipping El Moussas, Selling Sunset, and their upcoming new show alongside his ex-wife Christina, and her now ex-husband, realtor Josh Hall, titled The Flip Off.

