Jennifer Lopez once loved someone so much before Ben Affleck

August 04, 2024

Amid the marriage drama with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez was in the past was in a relationship with her now-ex Alex Rodriguez and it was so good that led her friend Leah Remini to say she was "ecstatically happy."

“She’s ecstatically happy, and the family meld that’s happening, Max with his girls [Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10], the whole thing is amazing," she told Harper Bazaar at the time.

The pair were in a relationship for years starting from 2017 to 2022. They were engaged in 2019 but decided to call it quits two years later.

But in their time together, they openly expressed the importance of each other and shared how much they have invested in their relationship.

“I’ve got two amazing kids and a great boyfriend,” the On the Floor singer told the magazine. “I don’t have everything figured out, and everything isn’t perfect. But I feel very proud that with all the things I’ve gone through in my personal life, I’m still optimistic and hopeful.”

Similarly, the former baseball player expressed his feelings toward J.Lo in an interview with Vanity Fair saying, “We are very much twins,” adding, “We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things.”

