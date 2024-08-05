Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax suffers complex trauma after accident

Angelina Jolie's son Pax health update following traumatic accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, has reportedly suffered a complex trauma after he met a horrific accident.

The insiders told People that the 20-year-old injured boy was recently released from the ICU after suffering complex trauma.

As per the publication, Pax will soon start a pro-longed journey of recovery and physical therapy.

A report by Daily Mail also shared the reaction of Angelina on her son's accident. They revealed that she is grateful to the first responders for their life-saving action.

She was also thankful for the outstanding medical care her son received, the insider shared, and added that Angelina and Pax's other siblings remain by his side as he recovers.

Meanwhile, Pax's estranged dad, Brad Pitt, has declined to share his reaction on his boy's accident, reported the publication.