Jeff Goldblum reveals secret to successful marriage to Emilie Livingston

Jeff Goldblum has revealed the secret behind his successful marriage to Emilie Livingston.

During a conversation with the Guardian newspaper, the Jurassic Park star, who tied the knot with the dancer/gymnast in 2014, declared his relationship with his wife “delicious.”

"Weddings! I was, like, I dunno. I avoid weddings … They’re not my favourite family or showbiz events … I’d been married a couple of other times. Had never had kids … It ain’t nothing to toss off or take lightly. You don’t want to mess it up,” said Jeff, who shares two sons with Emilie- Charlie, 8, and River, 7.

However, the 71-year-old star added that she has no regrets about taking the plunge with Emilie, stating, “So far, it’s been delicious. And enlarging. And sobering. A good lighthouse."

Jeff further revealed that he always advises his sons to "never tell a lie."



"Always tell the truth. Don’t even go, ‘Hey! I love your sweater!’ Or don’t go backstage and say, ‘You were great, you were spectacular!’ Graciousness and elegance demand that sometimes you need to not tell the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, all the time, to everybody,” he said. “You have to honour kindness over cruelty and be sensitive to somebody’s feelings. But don’t lie.”

