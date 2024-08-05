'The Glass Worker' crosses milestone, earns Rs25 million in few days

Poster of "The Glassworker" released on July 24, 2024. — Facebook/Mano Animation Studios

KARACHI: The Geo Films in collaboration with Mano Animation Studios produced Pakistan's most beautiful film The Glassworker, which has been a box office success since its release in theaters.



Under the banner of Geo Films and Mandviwalla Entertainment, The Glassworker has set a record by making a wonderful business of Rs25 million in just a few days.

The touching story of "love" in a war-torn country is loved by people of all ages.

Like the first weekend, the second week also saw a rush of moviegoers in the theaters.

The Glassworker was critically acclaimed by the enthralled viewers for every filmmaking aspect — from storytelling and cinematography to music, composing, art, animation, and voice-over performances.

Filmgoers expressed that the handcrafted charm of this dazzling film showcases the immense talent and experience of our young filmmakers. It thoroughly entertained viewers of all ages.

Viewers, who could not help smiling throughout the movie, hailed director Usman Riaz for so bestowing filmgoers with such splendour in the form of The Glassworker.

Wrapped in love and flames, the touching story of love captures every possible flavour to draw a large audience. Youngsters leaving the theatre were unanimous that the filmmakers nailed it — providing a quality and entertaining animated film.

It should be noted that Geo Films has previously produced several successful films, including Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, The Legend of Maula Jatt and Donkey King, which have gained immense popularity among audiences.

