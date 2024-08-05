 
Geo News

'The Glass Worker' crosses milestone, earns Rs25 million in few days

Geo Films, Mano Animation Studios' production has been critically acclaimed for every filmmaking aspect

By
Mohammad Nasir
|

August 05, 2024

Poster of The Glassworker released on July 24, 2024. — Facebook/Mano Animation Studios
Poster of "The Glassworker" released on July 24, 2024. — Facebook/Mano Animation Studios

KARACHI: The Geo Films in collaboration with Mano Animation Studios produced Pakistan's most beautiful film The Glassworker, which has been a box office success since its release in theaters. 

Under the banner of Geo Films and Mandviwalla Entertainment, The Glassworker has set a record by making a wonderful business of Rs25 million in just a few days. 

The touching story of "love" in a war-torn country is loved by people of all ages. 

Like the first weekend, the second week also saw a rush of moviegoers in the theaters. 

The Glassworker was critically acclaimed by the enthralled viewers for every filmmaking aspect — from storytelling and cinematography to music, composing, art, animation, and voice-over performances.

Filmgoers expressed that the handcrafted charm of this dazzling film showcases the immense talent and experience of our young filmmakers. It thoroughly entertained viewers of all ages.

Viewers, who could not help smiling throughout the movie, hailed director Usman Riaz for so bestowing filmgoers with such splendour in the form of The Glassworker.

Wrapped in love and flames, the touching story of love captures every possible flavour to draw a large audience. Youngsters leaving the theatre were unanimous that the filmmakers nailed it — providing a quality and entertaining animated film.

It should be noted that Geo Films has previously produced several successful films, including Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, The Legend of Maula Jatt and Donkey King, which have gained immense popularity among audiences.

Animating history: 'The Glassworker' as Pakistan's first hand-drawn anti-war film
Animating history: 'The Glassworker' as Pakistan's first hand-drawn anti-war film
‘The Glassworker' debuts in cinemas, leaves viewers dazzled, dreaming
‘The Glassworker' debuts in cinemas, leaves viewers dazzled, dreaming
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after brief arrest in Dubai
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after brief arrest in Dubai
Aliza Sultan has THIS advice for girls who are getting married soon
Aliza Sultan has THIS advice for girls who are getting married soon
'Everyone fears ageing', says Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan
'Everyone fears ageing', says Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan
Pakistani designers' clothes create buzz at Anant Ambani's wedding
Pakistani designers' clothes create buzz at Anant Ambani's wedding
Ambani wedding: John Cena underscores Shah Rukh Khan's effect on his life
Ambani wedding: John Cena underscores Shah Rukh Khan's effect on his life
Mariyam Nafees defends Lahore girls' act of thrashing salesman video
Mariyam Nafees defends Lahore girls' act of thrashing salesman