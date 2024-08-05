Ken Bruce rejects Taylor Swift's for his radio show

Ken Bruce has refused to play Taylor Swift's songs on his Greatest Hits Radio program despite its vast audience.

In an interview with The Mail, Bruce talked about his decision of not playing iconic Swift's songs, saying, "all her songs are the same."

He explained, "I’ll play her on my station when she writes something that isn’t about her ex-boyfriends. Great radio songs have three beats and then they’re straight into the song, not these long intros that she does."

Bruce, who has over 3.8 million weekly listeners, noted that his show focuses on music from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, aiming to cater to an older audience.

"For our audience, we do 70s, 80s and 90s music. We do early noughties and 2010s not very many but we expect people to know things from recent and current music, only the biggest names though," Bruce said.

While Bruce does play brief clips of the Love Story crooner's music during his quiz segments, full songs are notably absent from his playlist.

This decision has sparked a mixed reaction from Swift's fans, arguing that not all of the Grammy-winning artist's songs are about romantic relationships.