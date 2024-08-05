 
Geo News

Ken Bruce rejects Taylor Swift's for his radio show

Ken Bruce slammed Taylor Swift's songs for its same theme

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2024

Ken Bruce rejects Taylor Swifts for his radio show
Ken Bruce rejects Taylor Swift's for his radio show

Ken Bruce has refused to play Taylor Swift's songs on his Greatest Hits Radio program despite its vast audience.

In an interview with The Mail, Bruce talked about his decision of not playing iconic Swift's songs, saying, "all her songs are the same."

He explained, "I’ll play her on my station when she writes something that isn’t about her ex-boyfriends. Great radio songs have three beats and then they’re straight into the song, not these long intros that she does."

Bruce, who has over 3.8 million weekly listeners, noted that his show focuses on music from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, aiming to cater to an older audience.

"For our audience, we do 70s, 80s and 90s music. We do early noughties and 2010s not very many but we expect people to know things from recent and current music, only the biggest names though," Bruce said.

While Bruce does play brief clips of the Love Story crooner's music during his quiz segments, full songs are notably absent from his playlist.

This decision has sparked a mixed reaction from Swift's fans, arguing that not all of the Grammy-winning artist's songs are about romantic relationships.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' director reveals if Taylor Swift was considered for role video
'Deadpool & Wolverine' director reveals if Taylor Swift was considered for role
Blake lively adds floral touch to 'Deadpool' mask at home
Blake lively adds floral touch to 'Deadpool' mask at home
Ed Sheeran sense of humour sparks joy on social media video
Ed Sheeran sense of humour sparks joy on social media
Brad Pitt source to Angelina Jolie: 'Don't make it personal'
Brad Pitt source to Angelina Jolie: 'Don't make it personal'
Machine Gun Kelly regrets misinterpreting his mom in past
Machine Gun Kelly regrets misinterpreting his mom in past
'John Wick' franchise expands as sequel series in the works
'John Wick' franchise expands as sequel series in the works
Machine Gun Kelly's rehab stint and how Megan Fox helped him get sober
Machine Gun Kelly's rehab stint and how Megan Fox helped him get sober
Joaquin Phoenix gets honest about 'Joker' sequel depth
Joaquin Phoenix gets honest about 'Joker' sequel depth