Kate Middleton one ‘yes' away from Olympics action, says expert

Kate Middleton is keen on marking her presence at the Olympics

August 06, 2024

Kate Middleton is eager to attend the Olympics alongside family this year, but her decision will depend on the advice of doctors, it is revealed.

The Princess of Wales, who is famously sporty herself, is looking forward to see some of the action in Paris this year.

Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous: “I’m sure Kate would love to go to Paris with William to watch some events but whether she does or not would depend on the advice of her doctors.”

“It was great to see her at Trooping the Colour and presenting the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon but she will be pacing herself and not doing too much too soon because of her cancer diagnosis.

Mr Dampier then touched upon Kate’s ongoing treatment, adding: “She is still undergoing treatment and is in recovery so she needs to be careful.

“Large sporting events are of course a breeding ground for viruses and there is a lot of Covid around at the moment so she would not want to get that,” he said.

