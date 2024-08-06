 
Geo News

Victoria Canal breaks silence after rumors of dating Tom Cruise

The rumors first sparked when the Spanish singer met Tom Cruise at an event in June

By
Web Desk
|

August 06, 2024

Victoria Canal breaks silence after rumors of dating Tom Cruise
Victoria Canal breaks silence after rumors of dating Tom Cruise

Victoria Canal set the record straight about her dating rumors with Tom Cruise.

On Monday, the 25-year-old Spanish-American singer-songwriter slammed the rumors of dating Cruise when media outlets reported the news.

Canal commented on the PageSix Instagram post about her romance rumors announcing, "Guys, I am not dating Tom Cruise. This is literally insane lol."

Victoria Canal breaks silence after rumors of dating Tom Cruise

Later Canal took to her official social media account, addressing the speculation with a shocking reaction to the false reports.

She began her caption with, "Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise. i'm deceased. let's just stop this in its tracks."

Victoria Canal breaks silence after rumors of dating Tom Cruise

Canal went on to say, "I'm sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life."

She revealed in the caption that she was born without a right forearm and hand and sarcastically that it marks the "first time I'm Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! there's always a win somewhere, thanks Tom."

"In all seriousness guys, tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living. and again, i am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. you learn a lot if you're open to life bringing you those teachers,” she concluded her post.

For those unversed, in June Canal performed with Coldplay at the Glastonbury Festival in England where Cruise was also spotted.

Prince Harry guaranteed fame over ‘salacious' details on Royals video
Prince Harry guaranteed fame over ‘salacious' details on Royals
Jennifer Garner reveals 'marvel fit' workout regime for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Jennifer Garner reveals 'marvel fit' workout regime for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky eyes European destination wedding: Source
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky eyes European destination wedding: Source
Meghan Markle sister Samantha returns, sues her for £60k video
Meghan Markle sister Samantha returns, sues her for £60k
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry happy to ‘damage' royals despite cancer crisis video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry happy to ‘damage' royals despite cancer crisis
Christina Hall pens down a heartfelt note for daughter Taylor
Christina Hall pens down a heartfelt note for daughter Taylor
Cardi B 'so happy' she does not need fashion to conceal pregnancy
Cardi B 'so happy' she does not need fashion to conceal pregnancy
Theresa Nist reminisces 'The Golden Bachelor' as she marks 71st birthday
Theresa Nist reminisces 'The Golden Bachelor' as she marks 71st birthday