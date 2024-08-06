Victoria Canal breaks silence after rumors of dating Tom Cruise

Victoria Canal set the record straight about her dating rumors with Tom Cruise.



On Monday, the 25-year-old Spanish-American singer-songwriter slammed the rumors of dating Cruise when media outlets reported the news.

Canal commented on the PageSix Instagram post about her romance rumors announcing, "Guys, I am not dating Tom Cruise. This is literally insane lol."

Later Canal took to her official social media account, addressing the speculation with a shocking reaction to the false reports.

She began her caption with, "Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise. i'm deceased. let's just stop this in its tracks."

Canal went on to say, "I'm sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life."

She revealed in the caption that she was born without a right forearm and hand and sarcastically that it marks the "first time I'm Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! there's always a win somewhere, thanks Tom."

"In all seriousness guys, tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living. and again, i am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. you learn a lot if you're open to life bringing you those teachers,” she concluded her post.

For those unversed, in June Canal performed with Coldplay at the Glastonbury Festival in England where Cruise was also spotted.