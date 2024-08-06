Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley to step down in March next year

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley arrives to attend the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on March 30, 2022. — AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Nick Hockley will step down in March 2025 after five years in the role, the country's cricket board announced on Tuesday.

Hockley initially took charge as interim CEO in June 2020 after Kevin Roberts resigned amid criticism over the handling of the COVID-19 shutdown, and he was appointed to the position full-time 11 months later, Reuters reported.

Hockley advised CA's board of his decision after chair Mike Baird and fellow directors indicated that they did not see him as a 10-year CEO, but wanted to give him the chance to exit on his own terms, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

He helped CA navigate the pandemic, implemented a new five-year strategy and brokered seven-year media deals with Seven West Media, Foxtel Group and Disney Star in India.

"This was a difficult decision," said Hockley, who has worked in the Australian game in various roles for 13 years.

"However, following what promises to be a blockbuster summer and with our five-year strategic plan well progressed, this is the right time to pursue another challenge, while giving the board plenty of time to find its next CEO to build on the strong foundations now in place."

Hockley oversaw a new player memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Australian Cricketers' Association which included a 66% uplift in pay for women professional cricketers and Australia won six ICC World Cup titles during his tenure.

His successes also include Australia’s first tour to Pakistan in 24 years, retention of the women's and men's Ashes, a women's Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in 2022 and a men's Under-19s World Cup earlier this year.

