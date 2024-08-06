King Charles reacts to rift with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles has apparently reacted to the rift with his estranged son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by snubbing the daughter-in-law on her 43rd birthday.



According to a report by Sky News Australia and Daily Mail, King Charles and other senior members of the Firm seemingly snubbed Meghan yet again as they remained silent on her 43rd birthday on Sunday August 4.

Meghan has received sweet birthday messages from seniors working members of royal family in previous years despite moving to US with Prince Harry in 2020.

In 2021, Meghan received warm wishes on her birthday from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also sent wishes to her despite leaving the Royal Family only a year earlier.

However, following Meghan and Harry’s controversial interview with Oprah in 2021, their relationship with the Royal Family has been incredibly strained.

The monarch also did not put out any statement on Meghan's 42nd birthday last year, her first birthday since Charles became King after Queen Elizabeth.