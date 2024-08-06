Elliot Page glows at premiere of The Umbrella Academy's season 4

Elliot Page glows at premiere of The Umbrella Academy's S4

Elliot Page attended the premiere of The Umbrella Academy season four in Los Angeles on Monday.



The 37-year-old actor appeared in good spirits on the black carpet as he arrived to the event in a cream blazer and matching trousers.

In regards to Page, the star who portrays Viktor Hargreeves on the show, also wore a mint green shirt along with a matching tie.

It is pertinent to mention that Ritu Arya was also in attendance at the premiere, who cut a glamorous figure in a black sheer dress with a floral print.

As per Daily Mail, this came after Elliot was celebrated as one of Time's 100 Summit in New York City this week, where he gave an emotional speech about his journey to coming out as trans.

Furthermore, it's been three years since The Umbrella Academy actor came out as a transgender man and it was the showrunner of that show, Steve Blackman, who helped Elliot in the early days of coming out, as per the outlet.

While speaking with Time, Elliot began at length by admitting, "I called him nervously and he was incredible. If anything, he was the one who was very insistent on immediately having it be a part of the show and supported me to be able to access the care I was hoping to get at that time."

Additionally, as per Daily Mail, Elliot also stated that Hollywood has a "lack of representation for trans people," however, he now looks forward to being able to tackle varied roles and stories after transitioning.

