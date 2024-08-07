Jenna Ortega recalls the time when she decided to become an actor 

 
August 07, 2024

Jenna Ortega opens up about the Denzel Washington movie that changed the entire course of her existence, as she stated during a new interview.

While discussing with Vanity Fair, the Wednesday actress spoke about her career path from her youth after watching the film as soon after watching it, she wanted to become an actress.

In this regard, Ortega told the publication, “I’m so appreciative of my six-year-old self who wanted to be a president and an astronaut…because I realize now that I was always looking for a way out,” before revealing that she then went on to watch the Washington film Man On Fire, which starred Dakota Fanning.

According to NME, while speaking about the film, the actress explained, “it changed the entire course of my existence," and this happened after she witnessed Fanning’s performance in the film and wanted to become an actor.

As per the publication, after her parents posted a video of her reading a monologue on Facebook, it was sent to a casting director and later, she started giving auditions in LA.

It is pertinent to mention that Ortega is now acting as the titular character Wednesday, Netflix series which became a major hit in 2023 amassing more than 250 million views and winning four Emmys.

Furthermore, as per the outlet, Netflix released a teaser trailer for Wednesday season two, while confirming the addition of new cast members Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley and Thandie Newton in May. 

