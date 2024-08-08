Sabrina Carpenter celebrates major milestone with new song 'Espresso'

Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating her smash hit song Espresso, which has reached 1 billion streams on Spotify.

On Wednesday, Sabrina celebrated how her song had reached the 'billions club' by posting a story on her Instagram account and penned it, “Holy s***!!! Thank you for streaming.”

The synth-pop song was released in April, 2024 from her upcoming album Short n' Sweet, and also in the United States it reached no.3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The energetic song is directed by Dave Meyers and is written by Sabrina along with Julian Bunetta, Amy Allen, and Stephan Jones.

The star in the song compares herself to coffee, with her ‘twisted humour’ and ‘soft skin’, making people wake and think about her at night.

"Now he's thinkin' 'bout me every night, oh/ Is it that sweet? I guess so/ Say you can't sleep, baby, I know/ That's that me espresso/ Move it up, down, left, right, oh/ Switch it up like Nintendo/ Say you can't sleep, baby, I know/ That's that me espresso".

Fans believe her new song's lyrics are for her beau Barry Keoghan but she denied it by saying, “It feels easier to write about things that happened in the past, or that haven’t happened yet”.

She also revealed that the delay in the songwriting process was because of some concern in the studio and shared, “My producers tell me I’m beating a dead horse because I’ll write a song three years after I last spoke to the person who inspired the lyric.”

For those unversed, Sabrina and Barry sparked romance rumours in late 2023 and they publicly revealed their relationship in February 2024.

The Short n’ Sweet album is scheduled for release on August 23, 2024.