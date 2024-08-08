Prince Harry unknowingly upsets Prince William amid years-long feud

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift has taken a new turn, with money becoming a source of tension between the brothers.

The Duke of Sussex 40th will receive nearly $9 million left for him by his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

According to latest report by In Touch Weekly, the Prince of Wales feels Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is undeserving of the inheritance, given his criticism of the monarchy.

“Somehow the idea of Harry walking away with so much money seems wrong to William,” an insider close to the situation told the publication.

They added, “In William’s opinion, Harry’s done nothing to deserve it and he’s caused nothing but trouble and heartbreak for the royal family since he moved to America.”

William still has not gotten over the betrayed he felt after Harry and Meghan Markle attacked him, his wife Kate Middleton and the Royal family in their interviews, Netflix docuseries, and the Duke’s memori Spare.

“William carries a grudge for every slight and insult,” the source noted.