Blake Lively recalls Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture before they have ‘4000 children’

Blake Lively has just shared insights into her early love life with Ryan Reynolds, when they were dating.



During the interview with the PEOPLE, It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Jenny Slate were asked about the best bouquet they have ever received.

To this question Lively recalled when she and Reynolds began dating, and revealed, “When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week.”

“Something funny or emotional that one of us said, It was just a little quote of the week. It was such a beautiful, romantic thing. Now we have 4,000 children”, she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Lively and Reynolds first met as co-stars while filming the Green Lantern in 2010, and tied the knot in 2012. They are parents to three daughters, James, Betty, Inez, and one son, Olin.

It Ends With Us’s Allysa, also shared the best bouquet she received from her husband, Ben Shattuck and said, “My husband went outside with a gigantic basket and he picked all of these hydrangeas. And I like the hydrangea, it's fine. But it was just so massive. It was like these clouds of hydrangeas.”