 
Geo News

Colin Farrell recalls key questions to doctor after son diagnosis

Colin Farrell opens up about the time his son was diagnosed with a rare condition

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

Colin Farrell recalls key questions to doctor after son diagnosis
Colin Farrell recalls key questions to doctor after son diagnosis

The son of Colin Farrell has a rare condition called Angelman syndrome and the actor said he did not initially notice any symptoms but when he did he asked his doctor two very important questions.

During an interview with People, The Penguin star recalled his son was misdiagnosed with cerebral palsy but years later a medical expert asked to test him for Angelman syndrome.

After the test came back positive, he said, "I remember the first two questions I asked were, 'What’s the life expectancy and how much pain is involved?' And the doctor said, 'Life expectancy, as far as we can tell, is the same for you and for me, and pain, no.'"

Now, Colin said he is starting a foundation that will help special children. “This is the first time I’ve spoken about it, and obviously the only reason I’m speaking is I can’t ask James if he wants to do this."

He continued, “I mean, I can. I speak to James as if he’s 20 and has perfect fluency with the English language and age-appropriate cognitive ability."

Major update about new 'Star Wars' project
Major update about new 'Star Wars' project
Drake reminisces writing THIS hit song for Serena Williams
Drake reminisces writing THIS hit song for Serena Williams
Jade Thirwall shares on-stage embarrassing incident
Jade Thirwall shares on-stage embarrassing incident
Meghan Markle is setting the stage for Prince George's stressful future video
Meghan Markle is setting the stage for Prince George's stressful future
'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton joins 'Joker' star in new horror film
'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton joins 'Joker' star in new horror film
BTS agency issues another statement on Suga's DUI scandal
BTS agency issues another statement on Suga's DUI scandal
Kanye West shocking advice to Beyoncé, Jay-Z resurfaces
Kanye West shocking advice to Beyoncé, Jay-Z resurfaces
Nina Dobrev shares health update after e-bike incident
Nina Dobrev shares health update after e-bike incident