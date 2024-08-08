Colin Farrell recalls key questions to doctor after son diagnosis

The son of Colin Farrell has a rare condition called Angelman syndrome and the actor said he did not initially notice any symptoms but when he did he asked his doctor two very important questions.



During an interview with People, The Penguin star recalled his son was misdiagnosed with cerebral palsy but years later a medical expert asked to test him for Angelman syndrome.

After the test came back positive, he said, "I remember the first two questions I asked were, 'What’s the life expectancy and how much pain is involved?' And the doctor said, 'Life expectancy, as far as we can tell, is the same for you and for me, and pain, no.'"

Now, Colin said he is starting a foundation that will help special children. “This is the first time I’ve spoken about it, and obviously the only reason I’m speaking is I can’t ask James if he wants to do this."

He continued, “I mean, I can. I speak to James as if he’s 20 and has perfect fluency with the English language and age-appropriate cognitive ability."