Photo: Sofia Vergara 'smitten' with supportive Justin Saliman: Report

Sofia Vergara and new beau Justin Saliman are reportedly all loved up.

After divorcing partner Joe Manganeillo, the Spanish actress has found love again, but this time with a doctor, “who makes her feel safe,” per Life & Style.

Spilling the beans on Sofia’s messy split with Joe, an insider disclosed to the publication, “Two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.”

In addition to this, the source mentioned that while Sofia was always making the efforts to make their relationship work, but Joe never reciprocated.

“Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met,” the insider claimed and mentioned, “I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre.”

Nonetheless, the source addressed that “Sofía’s living her best life” now and not dwelling in the past.

Wrapping up the discussion, the insider declared, “She’s spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner.”

As fans will be aware, Sofia and Joe ended their relationship last year because of differing views on having children.

However, Manganiello has clarified that the desire for kids was not the only issue in their relationship.