Meghan Markle branded cruel for hurling accusations at cancer-stricken family

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for the way she’s completely disrespected everything the Windsor’s stand for with this explosive suicide chat.

Meghan Markle has just been called out of her bid for compassion in the CBS Mornings interview where the duo announced the Parents Network initiative and touched on the Duchess’ suicidal ideations from the past.

While referencing all this, the expert Amanda Platell began the conversation by recounting all the bullying allegations made against Meghan Markle throughout the years.

In her piece for the Daily Mail she touched on how the pain and suffering inflicted since Megxit occurred and slammed the blatant disrespect for the Windsor’s the same people “who welcomed her in before she slandered them.”

“Not just as being cruel to her and unsupportive of her mental health struggles - but branding some of them as racists, telling Oprah that members of the Royal Family had expressed ‘concerns and conversations about how dark [her baby’s] skin might be’,” the expert added later on.

At the end of the day its become evident to everyone that “in dropping this bombshell in such a cryptic fashion, Meghan surely knew she was cruelly firing the starting gun for a royal witch-hunt,” Ms Platell feels.