Anthony Hopkins melts hearts on social media

Anthony Hopkins just sparked some massive reactions on his cat appreciation post.



It all began as the seasoned painter, composer, and actor, 86, commemorated International Cat Day on Thursday with a carousel dedicated to his a half dozen cats.

“From Ouarzazate, Morocco, with love,” Hopkins captioned the six-slider post with a cat and heart emoji.

The comment section immediately filled up with awe-struck fans and rescue shelters, including PETA, an animal rights organisation that admired Hopkins for his contributions to cats' wellbeing.



"So many sweet cats [lovestruck cat emoji] Thank you for helping homeless cats everywhere by inspiring folks to always adopt [heart emoji]"

An animal adoption shelter that Hopkins tagged in his caption also expressed their gratitude to the star on their Instagram Stories.

“Sir @anthonyhopkins Advocating for our shelter on the International Cat day Such a honor,” Adopt Moroccan Animals wrote in their caption.

Brazilian actor Julio Rocha also took to the comments section with his admiration for Hopkins.

"Those who appreciate the wisdom of Yama Gato understand that true strength lies in embracing life’s complexities with grace and courage. It’s a journey of profound self-discovery and the cultivation of inner fortitude," he wrote with a string of heart emojis.

In the first snap, The Silence of the Lambs star was gazing away from the camera while his kitten looked into the camera as the two cuddled.

Next up was a ginger cat stretching on a bed and approaching the camera with a paw while the third snap captured a moment with a white feline.

Two cats slept next to each other in the fourth slide while another cat squinted its eyes as it lounged on a cat bed.

The six-slider post ended with a last snap of three felines lying closely on a white blanket.