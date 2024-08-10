Moana 2 trailer features her expansive journey beyond the shores

Moana 2 trailer featuring her expansive journey beyond the shores

Moana has another adventure ahead as its new trailer has been released titled as Moana 2.



Auli'i Cravalho's actors return in the new trailer for Moana 2, which debuted as part of D23 on August 9th.

It also shows Dwayne Johnson's Maui back in the picture while Cravalho sang the new song We're Back from the film at the event.

It is worth mentioning that the sequel is a follow-up to 2016’s Moana which is set for three years after her first voyage and Moana is going to be on “an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui”, according to People.

As per the publication, "Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced while she's joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers."

In regards to the cast, it also features Rachel House (Moana’s Grandma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Moana’s father Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Moana’s mother Sina), plus Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Moana’s little sister Simea.

Furthermore, Disney announced the sequel to Moana in February, and the first teaser trailer arrived in May. Moana is also set to receive a live-action adaptation, currently scheduled for release in 2026 and Moana 2 is set to hit theaters on November 27.