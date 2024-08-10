Arshad Nadeem to be awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz

Arshad Nadeem poses with the national flag after winning the gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw final event in Paris Olympics 2024 at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 08, 2024. — Reuters

President to confer award under Art Art 259(2) of Constitution.

Aiwan-e-Sadar writes to Cabinet Division for Hilal-e-Imtiaz.



Move aimed at honouring athlete for remarkable achievement s .



ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has directed that javelin star Arshad Nadeem be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz — the second-highest civilian award given by the Government of Pakistan — for his record-breaking performance in the Paris Olympics 2024.



The president will confer the civilian award to Nadeem in a special ceremony, recognising his distinguished services in the field of sports, a statement from the Aiwan-e-Sadr said Saturday.

Following the president's directive, the Aiwan-e-Sadr has sent a letter to the Cabinet Division, requesting the award for the athlete.

The letter highlights Nadeem's exceptional performance, which has brought great pride to the nation. His remarkable achievements on the global stage have become a source of national pride, as he has significantly elevated Pakistan's status in the field of athletics.

The president will bestow the civilian award on Nadeem under Article 259(2) of the Constitution, which allows the President to honour citizens for their valuable contributions across various fields.



What does Nadeem's feat means?

First-ever individual gold medal in Olympics for Pakistan.

First-ever medal in athletics in Olympics for Pakistan,

First gold in Olympics in any discipline in the last 40 years for Pakistan.

Sets new Olympic record for longest throw of 92.97m.



Nadeem won the Olympic men’s javelin title in Paris on Thursday, beating defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India to secure Pakistan's first individual medal at a Summer Games.

The six-feet-three-inch-tall Nadeem made the country proud by hurling the javelin to 92.97 metres, improving the Olympic record by over 2.50 metres, and forcing the packed-to-capacity crowd to give him a standing ovation.

Before Arshad’s remarkable victory, Pakistan had never won an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

All of Pakistan’s previous three gold medals came in field hockey, with their team winning gold in 1960, 1968, and 1984.

Prior to Thursday, only two Pakistan athletes had won individual medals of any colour — with a wrestling bronze in 1960 and a boxing bronze in 1988.

Since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Pakistan has not won a medal of any kind.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Pakistani ace javelin thrower said: “It was my day. I could have thrown at a greater distance.”

This outstanding achievement has elevated Pakistan’s status on the global sports stage.

The 27-year-old will be returning to his hometown, Lahore, via Istanbul at night when the clock marks 1am on Sunday.

Nadeem’s hometown, Khanewal, is very excited to celebrate his triumph in grand style.