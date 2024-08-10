Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee dishes on their much awaited 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis shared details of the much awaited Freaky Friday sequel at the D23 Expo in California on Friday, as Lindsay posted a reel on Instagram.

According to Daily Mail, Lindsay put on a black sculpted mini skirt and white shirt while she told the audience that the new movie, titled Freakier Friday was “more fun, it's more emotional, and it's all for you guys.”

The Mean Girls alum admitted, “Seriously, the only reason we are back here doing this because of your love. That is why.”

Meanwhile Jamie Lee opted for an elegant bejewelled suit, and added, “It feels like picking up where we left off, which is really beautiful.”

Moreover, as per the publication, the smash hit 2003 comedy saw the duo play mother and daughter role whose bodies are switched.



As per Lindsay's Instagram post, it included lots of old interview clips of both actors spilling tea about the sequel, along with their pictures and dialogues of the first part.

It is worth mentioning that although, the plot details for the sequel have mostly been a secret, Lindsay still let a bit of information slip as she stated during a recent appearance on Good Morning America, "It’s going to be a really Freaky Friday. Much freakier than you would expect.”

Additionally, Lindsay recounted by saying, “Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years. They always say when you have a best friend, or someone you're really close with, and you cannot see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it's like you never separated.”

As per the outlet, their first photos from the Walt Disney Studios set even gave a subtle nod to the comedy's premise, a mother-daughter body swap.