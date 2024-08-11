Neeraj Chopra reacts to mother's praise for Arshad Nadeem after Olympic win

Saroj Devi (left), Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem. — Screengrab via YouTube/ANI/Reuters/File

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower who won a silver medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, has reacted to his mother Saroj Devi's praise for his Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem's victory in the mega competition.

Addressing a presser following his return to India after the Olympic victory, the athlete said: "Whatever my mother says, she says from her heart. The family members of athletes from each country pray for their victory."

The 26-year-old Neerja's mother, following Nadeem's gold medal victory, had heaped praises on the Pakistani star sportsman, terming him a "son".

"Arshad bhi mera beta hai (Arshad is like a son to me)," the Indian sports star's mother said.

Earlier, in a thrilling final, Nadeem set a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres and earned a gold medal after 40 years.



The Indian javelin thrower also spoke about the relationship between Pakistan and India and the ties between their people.

Neeraj emphasised that the respect and camaraderie between him and Arshad on the field are strong, despite the political tensions that continue to brew on both sides of the borders.

"With regards to sports, we [India and Pakistan] have always been playing with each other, but what happens on the border is a completely different matter... We want everything to remain peaceful, but it is not in our hands," the athlete said.