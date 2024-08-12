Haniya Aslam of 'Zeb and Haniya' passes away

Singer and musician Haniya Aslam. — Facebook/Haniya Aslam - Citrus Audio

Haniya Aslam, one of the musicians of the Zeb and Haniya musical duo, has passed away reportedly after a cardiac arrest.



Zeb Bangash, who was the other half of the singing duo, in a post on Instagram shared a few photos of her musical partner and cousin — also an exceptional guitarist — with the caption “Hanini”, confirming the news regarding Haniya’s passing.

The musician was considered one of the finest in the country, working alongside Zeb on numerous melodious compositions as part of their band. In 2014, Haniya moved to Canada to pursue a solo music career and learn more about the art.

The band, Zeb and Haniya, was also popular for their beloved tracks ‘Paimona’, ‘Chal Diye’ and Chup in Coke Studio Pakistan’s Season 2, while their upbeat number ‘Bibi Sanam’ was reflective of their versatile talent.

Haniya also worked as a sound engineer for ‘Lala Begum’, a Pakistani short film produced in 2016. She also produced music for ‘Dobara Phir Se’, a 2016 Pakistani romantic film.

The deceased musician had also co-authored one of the very few books about Pakistan’s contemporary youth music.

The musician’s sudden death comes as a shock to her friends, acquaintances and fans, not only in Pakistan but also across the border.

Swanand Kirkire, Indian lyricist and playback singer, took to X — formerly Twitter — to mourn the loss of his “dear friend”.

“My dear friend Haniya Aslam ( from Zeb and Haniya ) has left us. She had a cardiac arrest. Rest in peace dear Haniya,” the musician wrote.

Fasi Zaka — a Pakistani commentator, columnist and radio jockey — also expressed his sorrow at the loss on X.

“Haniya Aslam passes away. What a talented musician and kind soul. May she Rest in Peace. Truly saddening.”