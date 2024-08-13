 
Geo News

Blake Lively, Jenny Slate discuss tear-jerking moment in ‘It Ends With Us'

The co-actresses reflected on the pivotal scene of their film

By
Web Desk
|

August 13, 2024

Blake Lively, Jenny Slate discuss tear-jerking moment in ‘It Ends With Us’
Blake Lively, Jenny Slate discuss tear-jerking moment in ‘It Ends With Us’

Blake Lively and Jenny Slate opened up about their most emotional scene together in their new movie It Ends With Us.

The costars appeared in an exclusive interview with People magazine and broke down their most emotional yet key moment of the film.

The film is the big-screen adaptation of Collen Hoover's novel, in which Lively portrays the role of Lily Bloom and Slate plays the role of Lily’s friend Allysa who is also the sister of Ryle (Justin Baldoni) with whom Lily embarks on a toxic relationship.

Lily and Allysa have a scene near the end of the film in which Allysa supports Lively’s character and tells her not to go back to the toxic relationship

"You made it so easy. I just watched you," Lively told Slate during the interview.

Lively went on to say, "I was like ... 'I'm not going to be emotional. We've had so much emotion, I'm just going to play it quite stoic.' Then she comes on and I was like— I had snot pouring, full snot! [I was] really trying to hold it in as much as possible."

"For both of us," Slate said adding, "there was an authentic connection where you know you are a character but you're able to use looking at the other person and really seeing the content of this story that she's telling me is truly taking me apart. I didn't feel that there was any work involved in performing it."

Moreover, the Gossip Girl alum admitted that she "felt so much love and trust and safety and connection with" Slate on set.

Meanwhile Slate felt nervous, she said, "That's Blake — I don't want to eat it in front of her! I want to do a good job."

King Charles tipped to tame ‘greedy' royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video
King Charles tipped to tame ‘greedy' royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck after months apart: Source
Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck after months apart: Source
Post Malone reveals extreme secrecy measures of Taylor Swift, Beyonce
Post Malone reveals extreme secrecy measures of Taylor Swift, Beyonce
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hungry to ‘fill pockets' with dollars, says Piers Morgan video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hungry to ‘fill pockets' with dollars, says Piers Morgan
What Prince William is trying to tell fans with 'serious' facial hair, expert reveals video
What Prince William is trying to tell fans with 'serious' facial hair, expert reveals
Blake Lively, Isabela Ferrer reveal surprising beauty mark coincidence
Blake Lively, Isabela Ferrer reveal surprising beauty mark coincidence
BLACKPINK Lisa admits there is no 'in between' at her label
BLACKPINK Lisa admits there is no 'in between' at her label
Real reason Kate Middleton wore stripes in new GB video, experts spills video
Real reason Kate Middleton wore stripes in new GB video, experts spills