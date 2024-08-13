WATCH: Nimra claims men tried to abduct her in Karachi

Actor Nimra Khan speaks in the video detailing the attempted abduction. — Screengrab via Instagram/@nimrakhan_official

Actor Nimra Khan, known for her role in Ehraam-e-Janoon, has shared horrifying details of surviving an abduction attempt in Karachi.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared a video detailing that she was waiting for her car outside a hotel in Phase 8 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) when three kidnappers surrounded Khan and attempted to abduct her.

"I am Muslim proudly but I am sorry being Pakistani I [don't know] what should I say," she wrote in the video's caption.



Sobbing and shaking while sharing her ordeal, Khan questioned why a taxpayer like her was not safe in the country and why being a woman has made it extremely difficult survive here.

"I was waiting for my car. Three men came and tried to kidnap me... I had phones in my hand and bags on my shoulder. I was waiting for my family that was stuck in traffic," said the actor, adding that she was standing there because of rain.

Khan then shared that the there men then attempted to grab her and placed a "loaded gun" on her stomach in the process, adding that she began shouting to seek help.

"No one listened. Four guards were sitting in front of me [but]no one listened. I protected myself. My feet got hit really hard. I pushed the bike... and ran," she said, adding, "I could have been shot from the back."

The actor saved herself after rushing before a moving vehicle, the passengers of which helped her, following which the hotel's staff also rescued and took her in.



Khan, in the video, calling herself a "victim", questioned that safety of women in the country.

“I want to ask you all if you can send your sister, your sister-in-law, your mother, your wife and your daughter outside the house safely? [While] proudly living in your country? No, you can’t. I can guarantee you that you can’t,” said the actor.

She also raised questions over the nation's celebrations ahead of the August 14, despite the threats to the lives of common people, particularly women.

"I am an actress and a taxpayer. I pay taxes for this country. Why do I pay taxes?" she questioned in the video, adding that she can hire four guards to protect herself instead of wasting her money paying taxes.

Speaking to Geo News on the matter, South deputy inspector general said that the victim did not file any complaint with the police. However, South superintendent of police is investigating the matter.