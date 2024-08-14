Queen Camilla having massive fights amid King Charles' cancer battle

Despite King Charles’ cancer there have been reports of ongoing fights with him and Queen Camilla.

Insight into this woe behind closed doors has been shared by the Queen’s sister, Annabel Elliot.

According to OK, in her conversation with Robert Hardman she made it all clear and noted that it stems from them being “polar opposites” to eachother.

Their main argument revolves around sleeping with the windows open and “there's a constant battle about it.”

While “he will have opened it. She will creep in behind and shut it. So there's a lot of: 'Oh, darling, you shut the window,' 'Yes, I have, because we're all freezing.' So a lot of banter goes on."

It is pertinent to note that King Charles’ sister-in-law notes he “usually wins on that front” but Camilla wins “most other things” in the marriage.

What makes this especially quarrel worthy is that, “The King dislikes being inside for too long and always has the windows wide open,” so “a meeting at Birkhall, his home in the Highlands, in the middle of winter was not for the faint-hearted.”

She also recounted one of her own experiences with the King’s habits and said, “I can remember more than one occasion when I thought I might have actually got frostbite while trying to write with a hand I could no longer feel.”

Despite the back and forth though, an insider close to OK magazine revealed that “Birkhall is like a second home to both of them, they absolutely adore it.”

“Not only is it where they had their honeymoon but also where they both enjoy spending time together away from prying eyes.”