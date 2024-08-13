Jenna Ortega's controversial film releases on Prime Video

Jenna Ortega's latest movie Miller's Girl has been released on Amazon Prime Video UK and is free to watch for Prime members.

In the movie, the Wednesday star, 21, played the lead role opposite Martin Freeman, 52. The film's story revolves around the inappropriate relationship between a student and her much older teacher.

The thriller proved controversial during its release in January due to the age gap between the two stars who share intimate moments in the film.

"A talented young writer embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher Jonathan Miller assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web," reads the movie’s official synopsis.



"As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear."

Recently, Martin defended the film in an interview with the Times, calling the story "grown-up and nuanced."