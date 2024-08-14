Photo: Joe Jonas gets candid about upcoming album: 'A fictional person in my life'

Joe Jonas recently talked about his upcoming album, which seemingly features many familiar voices apart from his own.

The father of one recently sat down for a confessional with Entertainment Weekly on his quest for the perfect voices for his upcoming album.

He kicked off the discussion by saying, "We packed it with features.”

The father of two also explained, “I was reaching out to a lot of different people because I felt like I wanted to have other narratives and other voices and a lot of duets."

For those unversed, Jonas' upcoming second solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, is slated to be released on October 18th 2024.

He went on to mention, "I felt like some of the songs lyrically needed somebody else's voice.”

“A lot of this album is speaking in third person or having a conversation with a fictional version of myself, or a fictional person in my life. Being able to have that (other) voice create that was really special," he remarked in conclusion.